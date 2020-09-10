Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War socom Call of Duty

The new video game in the series developed by Treyarch will be closely related to the popular battle royale from Infinity Ward. All the details.

Activision and Treyarch revealed this Wednesday all the news related to the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as well as the dates of its beta, so that the biggest fans can try the title before its launch. But that’s not all, because the long-awaited title will have a connection with the free to play phenomenon Call of Duty: Warzone, which will not only continue to live soon but will also maintain a very close relationship with this new installment.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will share experiences

As confirmed by the North American publisher, they will not forget the free battle royale published at the end of 2019 given its huge number of users and how happy the community is with its operation and content renewal policy. Thus, Warzone will have cross progression with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

On the other hand, the content that is arriving periodically based on Black Ops will be migrated thematically to Warzone: weapons, locations, thematic events and even narrative elements. We will see crosses; a synergy, in short, between both video games, starting with that crossed progression that will ensure that the community feels Warzone as one more game mode within the Call of Duty 2020 ecosystem.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. On Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 it will launch with its own version before the end of the year. The same for Call of Duty: Warzone, which will have its own version on the next generation machines from Sony and Microsoft.

In regards. Beta wing, this will begin on PlayStation consoles from October 8, although there are conditions. The one open to all players of all platforms and for free (Xbox Live Gold is required) will be from October 17 to 19.



