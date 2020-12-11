Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1

The start of the season was scheduled for December 10, but Activision decided to delay it a few days, until December 16.

The Cold War heats up with the arrival of a new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the new production developed by Treyarch and Raven Software. As planned, Activision has shown the video at The Game Awards 2020, a clip that shows part of what is to come in Season 1 of the video game. Although the original idea was that it will begin on December 10, the developer uncovered its decision to delay its arrival for a few days, specifically until December 16.

In just a few days, players will be able to enjoy the new Battle Pass content. This includes 6v6 modes and the return of the 2v2 Gunfight. As if that were not enough, we will have to fight on a battlefield that will be very familiar to those who have already played Call of Duty: Black Ops II. It is about Raid, a map located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, which returns as the legendary 6v5 map that it is. As if that were not enough, we will have new weapons at our disposal, more Zombies modes and seasonal challenges.

Double experience weekend

During the weekend of December 12 and until the launch of Season 1, all players will be able to benefit from double experience, both in weapons and in character level.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC (via battle.net). The game will evolve along with another project that has worked very well in recent months, the battle royale title developed by Infinity Ward. So, Call of Duty: Warzone will also receive thematic content of Black Ops Cold War. “Season 1 is the biggest free content released in Black Ops history, a massive expansion,” they said from Activision.



