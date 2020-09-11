Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War roda em 120 fps

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War co-developer Treyarch has just confirmed that the game will have an incredible 120 fps on the PS5 and Xbox Series X – the highest frame rate in the franchise’s history. Not to mention Ray Tracing, which will also be supported in the new generation.

Despite the ambitious 120 fps endeavor, Treyarch offered no further details. However, it is important to note that this feature is likely to be limited to multiplayer – but it is also possible that it is compatible with all game modes.

Unsurprisingly, the PC version will also have the same frame rate – including, a demonstration with Ray Tracing was already released earlier this month with the new line of the RTX 3000 series.

Yesterday (09) Activision also made a broadcast on Twitch and YouTube, revealing to the world what CoD multiplayer will be: Black Ops Cold War. Escort of VIPs and Combined Arms, which will be 12 vs 12.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will be released on November 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The title will also get enhanced versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X later on.



