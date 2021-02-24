“Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” premieres season 2 trailer

The next season of “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” will begin and we will have new content soon.

Season 2 of “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” and “Call of Duty: Warzone” is finally upon us. While some players may already pre-install updates, everything will be available on Wednesday night.

Season 2 is just around the corner and “Call of Duty” is finally giving people a glimpse of what to expect from the next Battle Pass.

Earlier in the afternoon on Tuesday , “Call of Duty” unveiled a preview of the Season 2 Battle Pass , showcasing the new operators, maps, weapons, and game modes that will arrive with this week’s update.

The new maps will be free, as will the highly anticipated Outbreak game mode , but most of the operators, weapons, and skins will be part of the battle pass.

There are four new operators joining “Black Ops Cold War” and “Warzone” this season, and Naha from the Warsaw Pact represents the initial unlock of the Battle Pass .

In addition to all the new Battle Pass unlockables, Season 2 will feature the large-scale Zombies game mode known as Outbreak .