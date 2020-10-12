Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | Play the beta

Reaching Level 10 in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta will unlock an exclusive weapon skin for the final version.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War offers an exclusive reward for reaching a small achievement in its open beta. All users who reach level 10 during this appetizer will unlock a weapon skin for the end game.

The weapon of choice is the Milano 821, a submachine gun that acts as a hybrid between a Mac 10 and an Uzi. As we can see in the image, it will incorporate a x3 sight, a silencer, an enlarged magazine, a light stock and a tactical laser.

For those of you who don’t know what it’s all about, getting a weapon skin allows you to play with an aesthetic variant of any basic model. On the other hand, if you are new or have not used that weapon in battle, they usually incorporate a series of accessories that are unlocked later during progress. In summary: you would play with the 5 elements mentioned in the previous paragraph without having them unlocked.

Using it will increase your familiarity with it. In this specific case, this design will only be obtained if you meet the objective. Even though the first weekend of the beta is over, you still have one more chance. Its second week will begin on October 15. From that moment, early access will begin for Xbox and PC (you need to reserve the game to enter), while on PS4 it will be open. It will be from October 17 when the opening is complete on all platforms. It will end on October 19.

In MeriStation we have already shared our impressions. Following a promising Alpha release, the beta balanced several mechanics that needed tweaking. “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War transports us at times to 2010. Close your eyes and think of Nuketown, Firing Range, Hanoi or Summit. That Silenced Famas or your first game of Gun Game. 10 years later the same aura surrounds us. You are at the controls of a funny installment, which leaves behind the talk about classicism to demonstrate it with facts ”, we said.

The title will hit the market on November 13 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.



