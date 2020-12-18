Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | Play multiplayer

Players of all platforms will be able to enjoy the video game’s online modes until December 24. With Christmas in the making, this year’s slogan is the same as we have lived through all these months of the coronavirus pandemic: you have to stay home.

And what better way to do it than by playing video games? Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer is now available for free to all players, regardless of platform. Thus, until December 24, everyone will be able to enjoy this event for a limited time.

In the heat of these dates, the North American company will also offer different double experience events. In this way, we will have the opportunity to progress faster than usual, not only in terms of the experience of the character, as there will be double experience in weapons and battle pass, although not at the same time. Activision has drawn up a roadmap with a well-marked timetable, which varies depending on the platform and more variables. You can access all the information at this link.

Cold War and Season 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set in the time of the Cold War. The game, now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, invites us to participate in a conflict unprecedented in the history of mankind. While the campaign has been developed by Raven Software, the multiplayer is run by Treyarch.

The premiere of Season 1 of the Battle Pass is accompanied by many new features, but also the integration of Call of Duty: Warzone with this year’s main title. Thus, the Vesdansk map will coexist with the Island of Rebirth, a new location that does not arrive alone: ​​new operator skins, classic weapons, etc. This battle royale developed by Infinity Ward is free-to-play, so that all players can play for free.



