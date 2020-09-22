Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | PC

The game developed by Treyarch and Raven Software recently completed an alpha open to all PlayStation 4 players.

With just over two months to go until Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hits the market, Activision has started the different testing phases of the video game. The Americans offered during the last weekend the possibility of enjoying the open alpha to all PlayStation 4 users. Once completed, the plan goes ahead and will continue with the beta sessions, which given the agreement with Sony, will begin before on that platform. The exact dates on which it will take place have already been confirmed, starting on October 8, first for those who have reserved the game in digital format and then for the rest of the players.

This beta will allow players to test the new MP mode before the game’s launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War closed beta dates

Week 1 – PlayStation 4 Exclusive

Early Access begins: October 8

Open Beta Begins: October 10

Week 1 ends: October 12

Week 2 – Beta on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Early Access for Xbox & PC begins (PS4 beta open): October 15

Open beta begins: October 17

Open beta ends: October 19

After completing the open alpha, Treyarch has taken note of the feedback from the players and has already advised that they will balance the sniper weapons for the beta. As is usual, calibrating this type of weapon is complicated, since if it is not well balanced the game can feel unfair. Nobody likes to die and over again at the hands of an enemy stationed in a window.



