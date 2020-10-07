Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta | Dates

The game from Treyarch and Activision has everything ready for the long-awaited open beta of the game to begin, available this November.

Activision and Treyarch have detailed everything we need to know before the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta begins. The long-awaited title, which will arrive on consoles and PC this November, will offer players of all platforms the opportunity to play a trial version before its launch. Now, we have known the exact dates and times to play in advance, as well as the availability of the preload.

Open beta dates and times – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The first thing to make clear is that yes, the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have free days. Depending on whether or not we have reserved the game, playing may be totally free. This is the schedule, with the notice that the beta preload is now available on PS4 and will be on October 13 at 17:00 (CEST) on Xbox One and PC.

Open Beta on PS4 with pre-order: October 8 at 7:00 PM EDT to October 12.

Open Beta on PS4, No Pre-Order Required: October 10-12.

Open Beta on Xbox One and PC with pre-order: October 15-16 (Xbox Live GOLD and Battle.net account required)

Open Beta on Xbox, PS4, and PC, No Pre-Order Required: October 17-19



