Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War | New update

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases the Season 1 Reloaded update, now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War welcomes the content update for Season 1 Reloaded. As we have already been telling you about the days before its arrival, this wave has as its main image the second chapter of the Zombies mode: Firebase Z.

The patch, already available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, goes beyond adding new elements. Treyarch corrects certain roughnesses found in these first months in the market. We already know the full notes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Full Season 1 Reloaded Update Notes

What’s New

Zombies

Added Firebase Z, second chapter of the Dark Aether story arc

Soda Tombstone, new advantage. All the details in this link.

Napalm and Artillery Strike, two new casualty streaks.

Added Dead Ops Arcade Advanced Solo Start mode.

New category of challenges: advanced requiem.

New Dark Ops challenge for Firebase Z.

Added Express as a map for Onslaught (PS4 / PS5 exclusive).

Competitive

Express, new 6vs6 map

Endurance, new game mode for 40 players

Four new maps for accessory hunting: Express, Raid, Crossroads Stgrike and Armada Strike

Nuketown ’84 is added to the shooting rotation.