Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | Multiplayer

The footage shows a map located in Miami, where players fight in teams of 6 against 6. Few video games escape the leaks, not even the most closely guarded.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been a victim of them again, as the first video of its multiplayer mode has just come to light, which has not yet been officially shown. The clip, which has been published on Reddit, is not of great quality, but what is shown is perfectly appreciated: the players are on a map based in Miami and fighting in two 6v6 squads.

The 6 minutes of gameplay focus on a mission that requires protecting a target before its extraction. As collected by Eurogamer, which in turn quotes the site Modern Warzone, it does not seem that Cold War retains the tactical sprint of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. On the other hand, life bars appear underneath the heads of enemies. This video is ahead of Activision, which had set September 9 as the date chosen to introduce the various multiplayer modes.

Also intended for the new generation

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is due out November 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Later, when next-gen consoles hit stores, the title will also receive an enhanced version. However, if you purchase the game in the current generation, the free jump to the new versions is not guaranteed. The truth is that North Americans have drawn up a plan with numerous digital and physical editions, so we recommend reading this piece to find out exactly what each one offers.

The presentation of the new Nvidia RTX 30 graphics cards has also served so that the developers of this installment, Treyarch and Raven Software, publish an impressive trailer with ray tracing and other graphic improvements.



