Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, multiplayer map

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will add 8 multiplayer maps in Season 3, between 6v6, Gunfight and Combined Arms. Free for all.

Treyarch is straightforward: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 1 will add eight multiplayer maps across the three main competitive strands. With the arrival of the famous shooting mode, there will be seven playable areas chosen to accompany the launch of the season, while one of them will do so a little later.

3 are the ones chosen for the games 6 against 6, in which the return of Raid stands out. The icon of Black Ops II returns with the same virtues as in the past: three defined lines that cross a luxurious villa. It works both in assassination mode and on targets. Fireproof for any fan of the saga. The second in contention is The Pines, the shopping center that we saw during the introduction trailer to Season 1. The store will coexist with an arcade full of coverage, designed for short-range battles. Finally, Nuketown will dress up for Christmas in its festive version: the moon will be the spectator of a map decorated for the occasion.

If we look at the shooting mode, 4 maps have been selected to accompany his debut in the game of Treyarch. Game Show, ICBM, KGB and U-Bahn will take some of the locations of the campaign mode, which will not escape those who have already passed through it. On the other hand, Combined Arms will receive the Sanatorium, a Soviet complex dedicated to mental health. The image recalls, saving distances, the Hainan Resort hotel in Battlefield 4. The aquatic area merges with a port that leads to the surroundings of the complex, an omnipresent figure on the horizon of the stage. This will arrive as part of the seasonal reinforcements.

Remember that all these contents will be introduced at no additional cost for all Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Season 1 will begin on December 16.



