Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | Minimum requirements

We review the necessary requirements to be able to enjoy the title depending on whether or not we want ray tracing and if we bet on 60 FPS on the screen.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting closer and closer. Next Friday, November 13, the long-awaited Treyarch title, which continues one of the most iconic series of the license, hits stores around the world for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Let’s know the minimum and recommended system requirements to play on Windows computer.
Activision wants computer gamers to be able to enjoy a PC port that is up to the task. The Beenox studio has collaborated with Treyarch to achieve sufficient optimization to be able to squeeze the most powerful hardware on the market and bet on technological innovations such as Ray Tracing. They also remember the competitive scene, which has its own dedicated epigraph, as we will see below.
If you are thinking of getting the game on any of the available platforms, in this article we review all the confirmed editions with all their incentives and if they give access to the new generation version.
Minimum requirements
Operating System: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803)
CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
RAM: 8GB RAM
HDD: 50 GB (multiplayer only), 175 GB (all game modes)
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950
DirectX 12
Internet connection
Recommended requirements (to play at 60 FPS)
Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit
CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X
RAM: 12 GB RAM
HDD (at launch): 175 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580
DirectX 12
Internet connection
Recommended Requirements (Ray Tracing)
Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit
CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X
RAM: 16GB RAM
HDD (at launch): 175 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
DirectX 12
Internet connection
Requirements to play competitive
Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit
CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X
RAM: 16GB RAM
HDD (at launch): 175 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 3070 or Radeon RX Vega64
DirectX 12
Internet connection
Ultra RTX Requirements (4K with Ray Tracing)
Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit
CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X
RAM: 16GB RAM
HDD (launch): 250 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
DirectX 12
Internet connection