Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | Minimum requirements

We review the necessary requirements to be able to enjoy the title depending on whether or not we want ray tracing and if we bet on 60 FPS on the screen.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting closer and closer. Next Friday, November 13, the long-awaited Treyarch title, which continues one of the most iconic series of the license, hits stores around the world for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Let’s know the minimum and recommended system requirements to play on Windows computer.

Activision wants computer gamers to be able to enjoy a PC port that is up to the task. The Beenox studio has collaborated with Treyarch to achieve sufficient optimization to be able to squeeze the most powerful hardware on the market and bet on technological innovations such as Ray Tracing. They also remember the competitive scene, which has its own dedicated epigraph, as we will see below.

If you are thinking of getting the game on any of the available platforms, in this article we review all the confirmed editions with all their incentives and if they give access to the new generation version.

Minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 50 GB (multiplayer only), 175 GB (all game modes)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX 12

Internet connection

Recommended requirements (to play at 60 FPS)

Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12 GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX 12

Internet connection

Recommended Requirements (Ray Tracing)

Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

DirectX 12

Internet connection

Requirements to play competitive

Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 3070 or Radeon RX Vega64

DirectX 12

Internet connection

Ultra RTX Requirements (4K with Ray Tracing)

Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit

CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (launch): 250 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

DirectX 12

Internet connection



