Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | Major improvements

Guaranteed visual improvements and praise for the DualSense are some of the strengths of this version of Black Ops Cold War for the new generation.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has become one of the options to consider for players who make the leap to the new generation of consoles this November. Both Xbox Series X | S and PS5 will have in their catalog from this November 13 an adapted and improved version of the new iteration of the Treyarch series, one of the most prolific in the series. According to its lead designer, Tony Flame, the experience is worth it.

“In general, with the next gen, we had to make sure that people had a fair experience, regardless of the chosen platform,” he begins by saying in Gamespot. Treyarch’s goal, however, is that the intergenerational video game status could not mean that there was one version better than the other; that it did not happen as in previous cases, where one of the two aspects was burdened by having dedicated more resources in one generation and less in the other.

Treyarch doesn’t want a mere port, but a real next-gen version

“The graphics are going to have a higher fidelity; as on PC. If you have a better graphics card it will run at a higher resolution, and it can run at a higher frame rate per second. But we are paying special attention this time because it is a multiplatform game ”, insists Flame. And he adds: “We want there to be no imbalances due to any particular adjustment; that any configuration that is available on one platform that can offer some kind of advantage can also be enjoyed on another, such as the FOV slider, for example ”.

Treyarch also has words of praise for the new PlayStation 5 controller, the DualSense, which comes equipped with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers; a kind of resistance that will not only offer advanced vibration but will make the overall experience more sensitive. We will feel textures, grips, weight. “The DualSense is really amazing. We’ve built in haptic feedback, so when you pull the trigger, it will shake. Every time you shoot with a gun there is a small motor that shoots at the same time, all the time. There is a sensitivity in the trigger that represents the pressure of the trigger in a real weapon, ”he explains.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hits stores this November 13 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.



