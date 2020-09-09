Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Live Trailer

Follow live and live online the presentation of the multiplayer mode of the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, available for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox X and more

Activision will reveal all the news about the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this September 9. The expected new game of the saga for this year 2020, which will coexist with the popular Warzone, will be the main protagonist of this Wednesday through a broadcast that we can follow live from the live channel of Call of Duty in Spanish.

Time and how to watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer presentation

As is usual at Activision, Treyarch’s new project, a direct sequel to the original Black Ops but on a different time axis than its subsequent numbered installments, has chosen YouTube as the main platform for this presentation, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands); 18:00 in the Canary Islands.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be intergenerational: coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on November 13; these last two platforms with a date yet to be determined depending on the release date of each platform. In the case of Xbox Series S / X, it is possible that it will arrive on that day, since the Microsoft platform will arrive on November 10 in its Xbox Series S model.



