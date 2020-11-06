Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | Launch Roadmap

Treyarch reveals the content they prepare for the months of November and December. The title will arrive loaded with modes and hours of play.

Activision and Treyarch have everything ready for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to consolidate itself as one of the multiplayer titles with the most active players in this final stretch of 2020. Intergenerational and ready to squeeze the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft, the title has released its full roadmap with content for the months of November and December, as well as everything we can expect from Season 1. Let’s take a look.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Contents for November and December

Treyarch wants Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War not to make the same mistakes as its predecessor and, from day one, to satisfy in content and form the users who hope to start the generation with a new title of this iconic sub-series. To begin with, on November 24, engines will be warming up with content such as the Nuketown ’84 map. A beloved, familiar territory, the prelude to the true beginning of Season 1, where Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will coexist in many ways.

On December 10th, Black Ops Cold War – Season 1 will start with new modes and maps for multiplayer; the return of Gunfight mode (2v2); more weapons, new gameplay options in zombie mode and more. Likewise, they anticipate that in December —with no exact date, although never before December 10— an experience will arrive for Warzone of which there are hardly any details.

Season 1 – Black Ops Cold War x Warzone

More options, maps and modes in multiplayer

New weapons

New modes for Zombies

Return of Gunfight 2v2 mode

Surprise experience for Warzone

All content will be free, in case there was any doubt, relegating microtransactions and other forms of in-game monetization to only aesthetic elements. So yes, those who buy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be able to access everything without worrying about more if they want to.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hits stores this November 13 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.



