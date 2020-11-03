Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War José Coronado

The veteran actor will play one of the characters in the video game, which will go on sale on November 13 on consoles and PC.

José Coronado is one of the actors chosen for the Spanish dubbing of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the new installment in the Activision saga. This has been announced by the company in a press release, where it has been confirmed that the veteran interpreter will give voice to Emerson Black, an enigmatic character involved in certain secret operations that take place in the United States since the end of World War II.

“Dubbing is an art with which I have always felt very comfortable and, when I was offered the opportunity to put my voice to the character of a video game, I did not hesitate,” said Jose Coronado, an actor who won the Goya Award for his performance in the film There will be no peace for the wicked “I liked the character of Emerson Black from the very beginning. He is an arrogant character with direct access to the president of the United States but who, in turn, wants to stay in the background. The player will never see him on the screen, and perhaps that has allowed me to give him a greater personality with the tone of my voice. ”

Immersed in the Cold War

The new chapter of this popular saga will take us to the conflict of the Cold War. They promise a mix of elements from 1980s pop culture, as well as “an intriguing conspiracy story where cunning and deception are the norm.” This campaign mode developed by Raven Software will resurrect historical figures like the late President Donald Reagan. We will travel to cities and countries such as East Berlin, Turkey, Vietnam, Moscow, etc. as we follow Perseus, an elusive Soviet spy. In addition, the video game will include a complete multiplayer mode and a new edition of the Zombies mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available worldwide on November 13. It will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC, via Battle.net.



