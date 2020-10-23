Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the most downloaded

The title developed by Treyarch and Raven Software starts off on the right foot, at least when it comes to numbers.

Everything ready for the start of a new installment of Activision Blizzard’s star saga. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ended its open beta earlier this week, one of the tests for the final launch, which will take place in November. In social networks, the official Call of Duty account has announced that the beta has been the most downloaded in the history of the brand: “Thank you, Black Ops fans everywhere. You’ve made the multiplayer open beta the most downloaded in Call of Duty history. ”

The context is certainly favorable for the title, as not only does it come out at the end of the life cycle of current-gen consoles, which have a very broad player base, but some rewards have also been offered to encourage downloads. Be that as it may, the production of Treyarch and Raven Soft has started with a small great victory. It will be necessary to see if those numbers are also transferred to the final version.

Is it free upgrade to the new generation?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4 and PC (only through Battle.net). On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 version will be playable in Spain from November 19, the date on which the console goes on sale officially. It should be noted that Activision has decided to follow in the footsteps of 2K Games and its NBA 2K21, so there will be no free update in the new generation for all players who purchase the product on current consoles.

From now on, Call of Dury Warzone will evolve alongside Black Ops Cold War. In this way, the independent battle royale mode will continue, also on the next consoles.



