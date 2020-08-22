Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Hints Multiplayer Return

A new report indicates that the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will bring back a highly requested and popular multiplayer feature

After months of waiting, Activision has finally revealed that the previously leaked Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is indeed this year’s expected annual release. The first trailer showed archive footage of an interview between former KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov, explaining the codename Perseus and the levels the former Soviet Union would go to subvert a nation’s rule during the heyday of the Cold War. With the trailer’s focus on setting up the game’s narrative, new game details continue to slowly leak out ahead of its August 26 reveal.

Following the news that the controversial skill-based matchmaking will be making its return to Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer, some good news has also leaked out that may balance things out. The Call of Duty Modern Warzone expert reports that the popular cross-play feature is making a comeback and will work in much the same way as it does now in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Crossplay in Call of Duty

For Call of Duty, crossplay is a relatively new feature that was only introduced in Modern Warfare last year. Considering how popular he continues to be with fans, especially on console, it shouldn’t be too surprising to see him return for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The feature also came with cross progression, allowing players to carry their current levels and unlock different platforms. While that has not been mentioned, it is very likely that he will return as well.

While crossover play is generally popular with gamers, there have been times when it hasn’t worked so well. Call of Duty: Warzone continues to suffer from exploits and cheats on PC, which also allows the problem to spread to games with console players. While crossover play encourages friends to play with each other regardless of the system, console players began disabling the game’s options menu feature to stop encountering potential cheaters. Unfortunately, this also meant that PS4 and Xbox players were also unable to join games.

Outside of the first trailer, Activision hasn’t said much about the upcoming shooter. Most of the information fans have comes from leaks or rumors, so much of it should be taken with a grain of salt. Typical Call of Duty reveals happen at specific times, usually the announcement in the spring with a release scheduled for October. 2020 has been anything but normal, which is why Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is charting its own course due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also rumors of development issues with the game, forcing it to change. study and restart with Treyarch. Either way, fans will finally get answers next week.

The worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War premieres on August 26.



