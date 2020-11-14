Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Guide; best weapons

In our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War guide you will find the best tips and tricks to achieve success in all its game modes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is already in our hands. The franchise returns with the same force every year, although the Treyarch installment is more special if possible. Sharing the launch window with the new generation allows you to offer a port with new features compared to other versions. Whether you have PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One or PC, from now on you can choose your edition to immerse yourself in the action.

The content package it houses is the studio’s standard. You can look forward to your traditional campaign, your competitive multiplayer, and the always welcome cooperative zombie experience. This trio of aces is joined by Call of Duty: Warzone; both titles will remain integrated until the launch of the next installment. A 2021 full of thematic content about the Cold War awaits us in battle royale.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Guide – Cheats, Tips and More

In this guide we will focus on making you discover the best tricks, tips and secrets about its three game modes. Whether you are a faithful follower of the competitive game or you want to discover the best easter eggs in zombies, you will have your place in the sections that we will discuss.

On the right side of the screen you will find the essentials. The categories will divide the contents according to their type. While we’re focusing on multiplayer, keep an eye out for anything new in the other modes.

We can't get enough of recommending our Call of Duty: Warzone guide. Thanks to cross-content from December 10, all the progress you make with each other will be reflected in a single profile: your activision account. If you have any questions about the process, you can find out everything that will happen from this date through this link. The war begins now.




