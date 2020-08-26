Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War gets release date

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the new game in the franchise announced by Activision at a special event in Call of Duty: Warzone, this Wednesday (26).

The game is a direct sequel to the first Call of Duty: Black Ops and puts players in uncertain times of dispute between superpowers in the Cold War in the early 80s. Its launch is scheduled for November 13 on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC, in addition to having planned versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X for the end of the year.

The title features a campaign of intrigue and conspiracy with classic characters from the Black Ops series and historical figures who were important during the Cold War. Players are taken on missions to places like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey and KGB headquarters.

In addition to the campaign, there are also multiplayer modes and content from the Zombies series that arrive later. The official revelation of the game’s multiplayer mode takes place on September 9, but the game page already confirms matches for up to 40 players.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available in three versions. The Standard Edition, which brings the game to the current generation; the Cross-Gen Bundle, which offers an improved version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series; and an Ultimate Edition with all that and extras like weapons, skins and more. The pre-sale of the title offers access to the Beta phase, which comes out first on PlayStation 4.



