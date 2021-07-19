Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Gets DualSense Support on PC

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Without any fanfare, Treyarch released an update for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War that adds a very curious component: support for PlayStation 5’s DualSense features in the computer edition of the game.

A curious fact is that this inclusion was not listed in the list of news that the producer made available on its website, causing many players to discover this possibility just this week.

It is noteworthy, however, that if you want to check this new feature on your computer, you must leave DualSense connected with the cable. If you try to enjoy this addition only with the Bluetooth connection, it simply won’t work, according to internet reports.