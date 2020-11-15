Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | get a weapon project

A promotion allows you to get a free weapon project and charm for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War by registering your email.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War begins its promotional period. After its arrival on the market, the new title of the saga faces the next 12 months with a multitude of content. Although Season 1 begins on December 10, at this time we can fatten our arsenal at no additional cost.

The studio offers a free weapon project and charm simply for signing up for the Call of Duty mailing lists. While you will receive the amulet around the date of your birthday (the one you have put in your Activision account), the weapon can be obtained from this moment.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War free shotgun charm

The weapon of choice is a variant of the Hauer 77 shotgun, which includes the following accessories: extended magazine, perforated barrel and grip. It has a unique look that shows the iconic icon of the Black Ops series.

To get it, follow the steps below:

Enter this link and login with your Activision account. It’s the one you use to access the cross-play feature in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War. If you don’t have it, register.

Once inside your profile select the Preferences tab.

Four image tabs will appear below your email: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Mobile, Activision, and Support. Choose the first one.

When you display it, you will see 5 holes next to the “by email” and “by SMS” tab. With clicking on email in the five boxes it would be already. In this way you will receive promotional material in your email associated with the account.

Close the browser and enter Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

You will receive an email within 24 hours. When you receive it, you will see that the image of the shotgun accompanied by the title “just for you”. Click on the red box and it will take you to redeem a code within a profile. Make sure it’s your account and redeem it.

Head into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, head to the gunsmith, and look for the Hauer 77 Shotgun Weapon Projects.

Left: click on the five email boxes | Right: within 24 hours you will receive an email like this.

