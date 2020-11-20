Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Free Weapon Pack

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nuketown Weapon Pack is released for free for all players. To get the weapon pack and get ready for the new Nuketown ’84 map in advance, all you have to do is log in before December 3.

The Nuketown weapon pack offers players a total of 10 different in-game items, including a Nuketown-themed weapon outline, weapon jewelry, emblem and a calling card. In fact, the new Nuketown weapon pack sets the stage for the Nuketown ’84 map, which will be included in the game on November 24, and the map will be available for free, just like the weapon pack.

What’s in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nuketown weapon pack?

“Last Stop” epic shotgun blueprint

This gun template comes with a 21.6 ”Paratrooper barrel, 6 RND magazines, Milstop Reflex optics and a Commando Assembly stock.

Six different weapon charms

You will be able to customize your favorite guns even more with weapon jewelery named “Chad”, “Thad”, “Vlad”, “Karen”, “Sharon” and “Bobbi McDaren”.

“Test Subjects” stickers

With the “Test Subjects” sticker that can be affixed to most weapons in Gunsmith, you can show your enemies that they should be ready for a nuclear war.

Nuketown Legend emblem and Omnibus calling card

The Nuketown Legend emblem and Omnibus calling card make it possible to decorate your player profile with classic items.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nuketown weapon pack trailer



