Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, first trailer

After a long wait, the first trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War finally arrived, which also confirmed the release date.

This August 26, through Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision and Treyarch officially revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the new 2020 Call of Duty game coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC in November.

Earlier this month, Treyarch and Activision confirmed the game’s title and released a trailer, but the trailer was merely a tone piece. In other words, this is our first look at the game, which will be the 17th installment in the series.

Call of Duty: Black Ops is a sequel

As for the game itself, it is not a reboot of Black Ops, as many rumors previously suggested, but rather a direct sequel to the first and original Call of Duty: Black Ops. And like the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot for Modern Warfare, this Black Ops game seems ready to take the sub-brand and inject it with more forceful realism and accurate depictions of war.

“The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops,” an official release of the game reads.

“Black Ops Cold War will plunge fans into the depths of the volatile Cold War geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is quite what it seems in a gripping single-player campaign, where players come face-to-face. with historical figures and harsh truths, as they battle around the world through iconic locations like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, the Soviet KGB headquarters and more. ”

For more coverage on all things Call of Duty, including the latest news, rumors, and leaks, be sure to check out all of our past coverage.



