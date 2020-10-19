Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Extends Beta by 1 Day

All players will be able to experience the open beta until October 20, as announced by Activision. The Cold War has begun, or at least it has in the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the new installment developed by Treyarch and Raven Software.

As planned, Activision has carried out a series of tests throughout these weeks, which has led to this latest open beta. However, the Americans announced that it would be available only until October 19, plans that they have finally modified. Through the official Call of Duty social networks, the extension of this period has been announced, which expires on October 20, that is, 24 hours after what was confirmed at the beginning.

“Open beta extended”, they write on the social network Twitter. “Thanks to the efforts of our amazing community, one more day of Black Ops Cold War beta has been unlocked.” Therefore, the test will end tomorrow at 10 PT, that is, 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Beta cut-off time in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): 10:00 am

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13 on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. In Spain, the PS5 version will be available on November 19, the console’s launch date.



