Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War everything is right

It is difficult to find someone who, in the middle of 2020, no longer has his own opinion formed about Call of Duty. Whoever loves the series is always thirsty for more of its cinematic action, militaristic celebration and exaggerated characters. Those who hate it, already know what to expect from their gameplay and narrative full of historical revisionisms. For better or worse, the new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War gives reason to all these people.

As a good and efficient soldier, developer Treyarch brought a truck full of ammunition to both sides: for haters, it is difficult to think of a more Manichean and childish chapter in the series. For those who like it, COD rarely managed to have such exaggerated and crazy action sequences! And what you will think of the game depends directly on where you place yourself in this dispute of narratives.

The art of war

With or without intention, the Black Ops Cold War proposal ends up being a bit metalinguistic. After all, as its name implies, all its aesthetics and themes are focused on the duel between the United States and the Soviet Union, the two superpowers that led the Cold War from the late 1940s to the early 90s, each trying to prove to the planet that its ideology should prevail.

For those who like history, the theme is a full plate for sure. But who cares about that should probably look for the thousands of books, films, essays and well-founded classes available on the subject, since COD explicitly orbits a kind of reality-parody, a world of incessant propaganda where exaggerations and pamphlet set the tone .

In Black Ops Cold War, well-known figures from the series like Private Frank Woods are true GI Joes ready to help the free world fight the “big bad” represented by the Communists. Once embraced (or at least tolerated) this exaggerated escapism, what awaits you is a plot of incessant action worthy of the best works by Tom Clancy and Michael Bay.

A very affected and very funny campaign

Interestingly, the game has some curious dissonances. For example, one of the first things you do when starting a campaign is to create the complete file of your character, nicknamed and called by everyone by Bell. So far, nothing much, except for one surprise: before slaughtering a few hundred soldiers, you can choose whether Bell will be male, female, or non-binary.

Diversity is always welcome in entertainment, but it is curious to see a game so openly conservative and in favor of good “right-wing art” making a nod to more progressive guidelines such as the use of neutral pronouns. Nothing like blowing up an entire city and potentially killing some innocents in the process while being called by the proper pronoun, isn’t it?



