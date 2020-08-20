Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War discovers its core art

Activision and Treyarch present the first artwork of the new installment of their popular war saga first person shooter; comes this fall to PC and consoles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the new installment of the famous war saga of Activision and Treyarch with Raven, has presented its main art. Thus, those responsible have shared the first artwork of the title through their official channels, offering some more information to the cryptic official confirmation of this new installment from yesterday, when we were finally able to know the definitive title of the new video game through its first teaser trailer.

𝚃𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝚒𝚜 𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐, 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛 𝚒𝚜 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚕. 𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚕𝚍𝚠𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚁𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚊𝚕 𝙰𝚞𝚐𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝟸𝟼. pic.twitter.com/Nflp2vEVBK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 20, 2020

First artwork of the new CoD: Black Ops Cold War

And it is that a few minutes ago, the official Call of Duty account has published a new and short video clip of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and that you can see below, thus confirming the official artwork of this new installment that we will lead to the troubled times of the Cold War. At the moment there are no more details about this new video game in such a famous FPS saga, although it is expected to arrive this fall on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with the possible arrival also to the new generation once it is available later this year. 2020.

We will have to wait until next August 26 to attend the official presentation of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, with its first details and a more than likely trailer, either cinematic or with the first gameplay scenes. At the moment we already know its setting, which will take us to the heart of one of the most famous war conflicts of the 20th century, through a more than likely reboot of the Black Ops saga, as we could see last year with the saga Modern Warfare and its own reboot.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will bet on a return to the past, leaving behind the futuristic settings of recent installments such as Black Ops 4, Infinite Warfare or Advanced Warfare, with a probable commitment to the multiplayer mechanics that we could see with the installment of the year past.



