Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | Day 1 patch notes

We summarize the patch notes day 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, available this November 13 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

We are already prepared for the arrival of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Wareste November 13 to PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S (where it is confirmed that it will weigh a whopping 187.9 GB). From day one we will receive patch day 1 with new maps to play, more game modes in the Core and Hardcore playlists, new weapons, more perks, more scoring streaks, a new Season Prestige system, new challenges and other news. We will tell you everything below, in this summary of the first patch of the game.

Cold War Day Patch Notes

Multiplayer / Modes added since Beta:

Search and destroy

Free for all

Team Deathmatch

Hardcore domination

Confirmed unconditional death

Hardcore search and destroy

Hardcore free for all

Fireteam: dirty bomb

How to Play

Ammo Caches have been added to Ruka and Alpine.

Rappel lines have been added to Alpine.

Players can now continue running while equipping armor plates.

Players will now automatically deploy in midair after 15 seconds in the aerial spawn view.

Both the downed player and the reviving player will be locked in place during a revive to prevent the revive from failing.

The ability to call for help while downed has been added.

Added support for hitting a door when starting to run next to a door.

Added support for configurable squad erase respawn delays based on squad size (squads of 1 have no additional squad erase respawn delay).

Adjustments have been applied to the target locations.

Bombs / radiation

Arming progress will now display on loadout when arming a bomb.

When arming the bomb, the cargo lights will now show how many teammates are helping to assemble.

Improvements have been made to radiation imaging in the generation aerial view.

The safety line within a radiation zone will no longer point players out of bounds.

Booty

A Radiation Vest item has been added to the loot pool. This vest will prevent the user from radiation damage within radiation zones.

Combat bow, VTOL escort, cruise missile, and gunboat added to loot pool.

Adjusted item spawn rates to reduce the frequency of the highscore streak.



