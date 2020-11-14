Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | Comparison

They compare the performance of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in its two modes. This is the fluidity achieved with the 120 frames per second mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the first installment in the saga to debut on next-generation consoles. This coincidence has allowed the user base on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S to have specific improvements that go beyond the graphic muscle.

Treyarch offers gamers the ability to play it at 120 frames per second on compatible displays. You must have a 120hz output on your television or monitor to access this function. You can find it in the settings menu within the graphics section.

ElAnalistaDeBits, YouTube user, has shared a comparison in which we can appreciate the way in which this mode affects the performance of the game. Since the video platform does not support 120 fps footage, ElAnalista reduces the speed to 25%; in this area the differences are even more palpable.

What does 120 fps offer? For starters, shorter response time. Your actions will respond before those of other users. Actions like turning a corner or visualizing an enemy going through a door will appear a little earlier on your screen. Broadly speaking, we are talking about greater precision within the game.

You can play at 120 fps in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in any of its three main modes. There are no limits in that regard. The only restriction you will find is that the ray tracing function will be disabled.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War landed on November 13 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. The next stop in the game will arrive on November 27, when the new version of Nuketown is added to the rotation. The first great past of its roadmap will be on December 10, the date where it will kick off its first season.



