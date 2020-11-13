Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | Chart comparison

Treyarch’s game debuts on the new generation of consoles with a version that squeezes the capabilities of Sony and Microsoft consoles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available worldwide. The long-awaited new installment of the Treyarch series has been chosen so that the famous Activision saga is present for the start of this generation of consoles with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, but which version is better?

The company has promised that it will not be a simple port compared to PS4 and Xbox One, but will take advantage of the hardware of these powerful machines, assuming that 4K resolution and 60 FPS are from now on a norm. In the following video we can see the versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X face to face.

There were aspects that we already knew, such as support for 120 Hz in compatible monitors, Ray Tracing or Contour Terrain Tech, a technology that allows us to develop maps with greater amplitude and immersion. In this video from NB Motions we can see that Xbox Series X and PS5 present a very similar performance, with a somewhat clearer lighting in the Microsoft machine, but with a little more definition in the distance of drawing the flames and the environment in PS5. We will have more detailed technical tests coming soon, but the changes are apparently minimal.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War kicks off Season 1 on November 24

Treyarch recently explained the improvements that we will find in Black Ops Cold War when we launch the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions, which go beyond a mere reduction in load times. For example, in PS5 support will also be added to squeeze the capabilities of the DualSense controller triggers.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available worldwide for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 with a Season 1 already revealed, packed with content. You can check all the news of the Day 1 patch with its game modes, changes and weapons in this link. The total weight of the download on the new Microsoft consoles amounts, according to several players, to 187.9 GB.



