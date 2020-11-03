Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, campaign missions

The campaign has been designed by Raven Software, while the multiplayer has been created by Treyarch. We come to November, the launch month of the new generation consoles, but also the one that marks the arrival of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the long-awaited main installment of the saga published by Activision.

In a post on the official website, the developers have gone into detail about three main campaign missions, each set in a different location. In addition, the return of classic characters is also confirmed, as the study has explained.

“We are huge fans of the original Black Ops. Our first goal was to bring back the iconic trio of Woods, Mason and Hudson ”, but they decided to do it“ in a way that did not require previous experience in the series, ”says Dan Vondrak, creative director of Raven Software, the makers of the Bell. “We also felt it was important to introduce new characters so that we could explore their personalities and relationships with the classic characters.” In this way, they can “make connections and references” to the past.

So are the three missions

In the Nowhere Left to Run mission, everything begins in an Amsterdam tavern, two weeks after the 1981 New Year. A CIA security breach leads these three operators to meet at the establishment, where they meet their source. They will soon have to deal with a hostage crisis.

The second mission, Fracture Jaw, revolves around a threat that can change the course of the Cold War. As one of the operators remembers from his time as a fighter in the Vietnam War, that threat has a name: Perseus, a mysterious Soviet spy that many people thought did not even exist.

Desperate Mesures is the title of the third mission: “Desperate times call for desperate measures, this is what this mission looks at,” explains Vondrak. “After following several clues in the hunt for Perseus, the team finds themselves face to face with the unthinkable: they must go beyond the Iron Curtain and into the heart of the Soviet Union” to infiltrate the KGB.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will go on sale on November 13 on PS4, PS5 (November 19 in Spain), Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.



