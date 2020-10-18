Just for playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta, you will receive the Adler skin for Call of Duty: Mobile for free. Learn how to redeem your reward.

The public beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War allows you to unlock different rewards not only for its official launch, but for Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile itself. One of them is the ability to unlock the Adler skin for the latter. Simply by playing a beta game you will receive it.

In order to have it in your Call of Duty: Mobile account you must follow the following instructions. Link your Activision account both in it and when starting the Black Ops Cold War beta. As soon as you do, the game will tell you which account is linked to your PSN, Xbox Live or Battle.net profile, depending on where you do it.

Once done, play that game and wait patiently to receive your code in the email associated with your Activision account. They will ship after October 19 at 19:00 CEST, the last day of the beta. Once you have that email with the Adler number combination, click on this link, which will take you to the redemption section. In it you must put your UID, which appears under your nick in Call of Duty: Mobile when you are on the statistics and profile customization screen. Paste it, put the code below and fill out the security verification.

Upon accepting the terms, a screen will be displayed with the account in which said aspect will be associated. Confirm that it is correct and close the browser. Now open the game and go to your message box. One of the last will be Adler’s look. Accept the gift and it will be in your customization menu, both in competitive mode and in battle royale.

Call of Duty: Mobile is the Free to Play of the saga for iOS and Android devices. Check out our guide here.



