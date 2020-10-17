Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta version

The final Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta weekend sees an influx of cheats with plenty of reporting issues, including blatant use of aimbotting.

Cheating in online games, especially on the PC side, has become a big problem in recent years, especially in the popular Call of Duty franchise.

A new beta weekend has begun for Activision’s next Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, although unlike the previous weeks that focused on PS4 and pre-order users as we previously informed you here in La Verdad Noticias, This beta weekend is open to all.

However, the excitement of players getting a chance to try the game early has given way to frustration due to the influx of cheaters spoiling the experience.

On the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War subReddit, new reports from beta players have started to appear with stories of matches with hackers.

One redditor in particular, madzuk, shared a video of an opponent in a Cartel match clearly using aimbotting, essentially allowing the player to directly target an opposing player for easy kills.

They filter that the “Dropshot” has returned

Recall that a few weeks ago Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was filtered and shows that dropshotting has returned. Dropping shots this way used to be a popular mechanic for experienced Call of Duty players, this was a way to ensure kills.

Players, upon spotting an enemy, would crouch on the ground and unload their bullets at the opponent, making it almost impossible for your opponent to defend himself as your hitbox would go lower to the ground in an instant.

Aiming down while squatting was removed in Black Ops 4 and players were forced to aim fire from the hip up while squatting, eliminating the effectiveness of bullets.



