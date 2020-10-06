Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Trailer Released

A promotional video has been released for the early access and beta versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In addition, maps that will take place in the game, including the Black Sea, have also appeared.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the new game of Call of Duty, one of the most iconic series of the game world, will meet with players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms as of November 13. However, pre-order players will gradually be able to participate in early access and beta versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as of October 8.

Publisher Activision has released a promotional video for the beta version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War days before early access begins. The video, which is only 30 seconds long, revealed the action and graphics quality that we should expect from the new Call of Duty game, as well as some of the modes to be included in the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta version trailer

According to the video Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in beta version Combined Arms: Domination, Domination, Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed and VIP Escort. will include modes. However, a Twitter leak showed more than what the promotional video offers.

Said sharing; Satellite confirms the presence of maps of Miami, Moscow (Moscow), Black Sea (Black Sea), Tundra and Cartel. The detail of Trabzon Airport, which we saw in the first trailer shared for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, also gave a hint that there will be a Black Sea Map in the game.

By the way, for those who do not know; Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available in early access for PS4 players who pre-order on October 8-9. On October 10-12, it will be open beta for PS4 players. The game will be available in early access for Xbox One and PC on October 15-16, and will be in open beta for PS4, Xbox One and PC players on October 17-19.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer



