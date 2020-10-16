Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Now Available

We tell you everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War open beta on PS4, PC and Xbox One; schedules, modes and more.

Activision and Treyarch have detailed everything we need to know before we dive into the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta, now available. The long-awaited title, which will arrive on consoles and PC this November, will offer players of all platforms the opportunity to play a trial version before its launch. After being available for the players who have it reserved, it now becomes an open beta for everyone, on the platforms in which Cold War is available: PC, PS4 and Xbox One. We tell you all about it such as the exact hours, the ways we can try and more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta hours

The first thing to make clear is that yes, the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has free days. Depending on whether or not we have reserved the game, playing may be totally free. This is the current calendar, with the last two weekends in which the game’s beta will honor the term “open”:

Open beta on PS4 and Xbox One // PC with reservation: October 15 and 16 (PS Plus,

Xbox Live GOLD and Battle.net account are required) at 7:00 p.m. (CEST, peninsular time in Spain).

Open beta on Xbox, PS4 and PC, without reservation: from October 17 to 19 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST, peninsular time in Spain).

As confirmed by Activision, all players who reach level 10 of the beta will receive an exclusive submachine gun project when Black Ops Cold War is released. To know all the content and game modes that we will find in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta, you can access this other news.



