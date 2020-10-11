Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, beta impressions.

We thoroughly tested the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta. The sensations transport us to 2010, when the subsaga debuted. Aim high.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is entering its second testing period. A few weeks ago we brought you our impressions of the alpha version. That little PS4 exclusive appetizer allowed us to know what Treyarch’s bet is on the new trend within the saga.

This beta version offers a much stronger playable idea than the previous one. We feel a completely traditional Call of Duty in sensations, but at the same time with enough new features, some inherited from Modern Warfare 2019, and others of our own creation. Cold War has compelling reasons when it comes to bringing the traditional user back.

Alpha feedback

They seem to have heard us. Four silly changes, subtle, but that completely change the experience. For starters, time per death. The time has been reduced by a few thousandths. The shootouts turn into fast encounters, far from the extreme similar to that of Black Ops 4. Now the confrontations between more players are viable, as it has always commanded in the brand.

On the other hand, the losing streaks. The time to charge them has been increased, as has the refresh rate. There are fewer UAVs, attack helicopters, and artillery salvoes per game. When you use it, it conveys the feeling of being a practically unique moment. You have to know how to measure well when and how to use them.

We also found small differences in the gunplay. Weapons are a bit more difficult to handle. The XM4’s laser has lagged behind. Attachment stats impact weapon performance on par with what we were used to in Modern Warfare. You go from an AK-47 to a Krig 6 and the differences are noticeable. It may not reach the point of changes that its predecessor, but the line marked leads to think that they are on the right track.



