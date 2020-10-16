Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Beta; how to download

We explain how to download the open beta of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War on PS4, Xbox One and PC in addition to the requirements to play it in the latter.

There are already many players who have been able to try Cold War, the new title of the Call of Duty saga through its beta, but it will be this weekend from the 17th to the 19th when it will be open and we can play it regardless of whether we have the title reserved or not. Below we explain how to download the beta on each of the platforms on which it will become available: PC, PS4 and Xbox One, in addition to detailing the minimum and recommended requirements to play it on PC.

How to download the CoD Black Ops: Cold War beta on PS4

Time and date: from October 15 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST) until the 19th

How to download on PS4: go to the PS Store and download it from there

Download size: 25.51 GB

How to download the CoD Black Ops: Cold War beta on Xbox One

Time and date: from October 15 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST) until the 16th with reservation and from the 17th to the 19th open for all.

How to download on Xbox One: (pending)

How to Download the CoD Black Ops: Cold War Beta on PC

Time and date: from October 15 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST) until the 16th with reservation and from the 17th to the 19th open for all.

How to download on PC: go to Battle.net and download it from there when it becomes available.



