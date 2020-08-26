Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War arrives November 13

Activision presents the first trailer of its new FPS installment, confirming the release date and first details; PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

As Activision recently advised, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has finally been officially presented, the new installment of the popular FPS saga that this time is set in the Cold War and that will go on sale next 13 November 2020 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, confirming next-gen versions, i.e. PS5 and Xbox Series X, later. This has been explained by Treyarch, sharing the first cinematic trailer of the title and its first details, confirming that it is a direct sequel to the first Call of Duty: Black Ops of 2010.

Campaign, multiplayer, zombies, editions and more

Thus, Treyarch has revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a campaign mode, unlike Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which decidedly bet on different online modes. So much so, that its story mode, set in the middle of the Cold War, will take us in the early 80s to such iconic settings as Vietnam, the east side of Berlin, Turkey, Soviet Moscow or the KGB facilities, among others. “As elite operators, players will try to stop a conspiracy that has transcended for decades, while following the trail of a mysterious figure named Perseus, who aims to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history,” they comment from Activision.

On the other hand, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will bet heavily on different multiplayer proposals; In the absence of knowing more details that will be shared on September 9, large scenarios with vehicles have been confirmed, in addition to a beta prior to its launch. And how could it be otherwise, the zombies mode returns from the hand of its creators, Treyarch, although again we will have to wait for the presentation event of the different multiplayer modes, along with news for Warzone.

“Black Ops Cold War offers content for everyone – from a captivating Campaign Mode, to Next-Gen Multiplayer, to a new Zombies experience, and even more incredible content for Warzone upon launch. We are delighted that our development teams are led by Treyarch and Raven to bring this incredible new Black Ops experience to life on the next generation of platforms, ”said Byron Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Call of Duty on Activision.



