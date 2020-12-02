Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Infinity Ward’s battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone will also begin its integration with this year’s game. Pick and shovel.

Dataminers continue to sift through the archives of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to discover all the news that will arrive in Season 1 of the title, which begins on December 10. Although Activision has not officially confirmed any of this information, everything that has been published has been extracted directly from the video game. How could it be otherwise, new game modes and maps appear, as well as rewards related to Call of Duty: Warzone, which will thus begin its integration with the title developed by Treyarch and Raven Software.

All known leaks so far

One of the most important news is the incorporation of the Rebirth Island map in Call of Duty: Warzone, which means that Alcatraz will be back. We could already enjoy this location during the anniversary of Call of Duty: Mobile. A map located in a hypermarket, Mall at the Pines, has also been leaked. It is known that there will be a new map for the 2vs2 (Firefight) mode, but it has not been confirmed if the Mall map will be for the Firefight or the competitive mode. As if all this were not enough, there will be a starter pack for Season 1, which includes the following: COD Points, the first Battle Pass, a business card and an amulet (or emblem).

Here’s what dataminers have discovered so far.

Nuketown Christmas and themed package

Rebirth Island for Call of Duty: Warzone

New maps

Battle Pass Skins

Operator Packs

Weapon Packs

New game mode (Dropkick)

New Tracer Bullet packs

All skins from Season 1

Skins for the MAC-11 weapon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been available since November 13 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The title takes us back to the time of the Cold War, a moment in history in which the great powers of the moment (the United States and the U.S.S.R.) fought for world hegemony.



