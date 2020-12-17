Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Chrismas

From December 17 to December 28 there will be different opportunities to continue progressing in both titles.

Activision has announced new double experience events for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone in its Season 1. On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, the North American company will allow players to improve their progression. Thus, they will be able to obtain double the overall experience of the character, as well as increase the power of their weapons more quickly. You can also double the XP of the Battle Pass, although all this will be distributed in different events depending on the platform and other aspects. Also get a free combat pack on the PS Store.

When will the double experience events be?

From December 17 at 10 AM PT to December 21 at the same time: Double global character and weapon experience for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone for PS4 and PS5.

From December 18 at 10 AM PT (7:00 PM PST) to December 21 at the same time: double global character and weapon experience for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on all platforms.

From December 22 at 10 AM PT until December 28 at the same time: Double Battle Pass experience only for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on all platforms .

From December 25 at 10 AM PT (7:00 PM PST) to December 28 at the same time: Double Battle Pass experience for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in all platforms.

Both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone are available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, although Infinity Ward’s battle royale is a free-to-play title. , which will continue to evolve alongside the new seasons of the Battle Pass.



