Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

This combat pack is inspired by the secret operations of these games and is available on PlayStation Store. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has already released Season 1 of its Battle Pass, a new content update that also begins the integration of Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale developed by Infinity Ward.

Thanks to the agreement between Sony and Activision, PS4 and PS5 players will be able to access a new free pack, which you can download here. This is the Penumbra combat package, which is based on the secret operations of both video games. Includes the following contents:

Exotic Operator Skin for Sims

Legend Light Machine Gun Project

Legend watch

Legend business card

Exceptional Emblem

Exotic Weapon Amulet

60 Minute Double XP Token

Changes in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Season 1 patch integrates Call of Duty: Warzone fully with the video game developed by Treyarch. Thus, the weapons of the 80s are added to the arsenal of weapons, which does not mean that all of the above disappears. From now on, custom classes can be created by mixing both universes, so that we can find different models of the same weapon that has evolved over time.

The Island of Rebirth is the new map that has arrived in the game, which will not leave aside its previous location, Verdansk. In this way, players will be able to access the island through an exclusive game list, which differs from the classic battle royale experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available as free-to-play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For its part, the new installment of Treyarch can be found on the same platforms. The previous year’s installment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, was recently updated, although Infinity Ward has yet to unveil its roadmap for the near future.



