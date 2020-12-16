Treyarch publishes the long-awaited update of its new installment, which together with the free title of Infinity Ward come together for an exciting season.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 1 is out now. After joining forces to make progress and content from our profile coexist, it is time to download the 1.3.0 update of quite a few GB with which to enter what they call in Treyarch as “the greatest year of Black Ops”: zombies, pass battlefields, weapons, operators and much more. Rebirth Island begins.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone – Season 1 Download Weight

Depending on our platform, the weight of the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone update varies; especially if we only have one of the two games or we have both works.

PS4: 21 GB

Xbox One: 22 GB

PS5: 21,004 GB

Xbox Series X | S: 22.83 GB

PC: 27 GB

To know all the news that awaits us in this Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, we recommend consulting this news, where we talk about the Battle Pass, the new game modes, scenarios and outstanding content that will be part of the title over the next several weeks.



