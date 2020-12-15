The title developed by Treyarch was scheduled to premiere its first season on December 10, but was ultimately delayed until December 16.

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is about to kick off. The newly released Activision production warms up and uncovers the trailer for the Battle Pass, which you can see on these lines. The highlight is that it will include two free weapons, the MAC 10 and the Groza, which are unlocked at level 15 and 31, respectively. Additionally, by purchasing the Battle Pass, players will automatically unlock 3 new Operators.

How could it be otherwise, the Battle Pass will introduce new projects, skins for operators and much more. All this will be activated from next December 16. Although the original idea was to launch the content on December 10, the North American company decided to delay Season 1 for a few days.

Changes in the Gulag

The Gulag in Call of Duty: Warzone will change from launch day, which includes Verdansk Prison. Thus, the prisoners will be taken to an interrogation room, to then be tied to the chair and enter the Gulag again. Users will access a training ground that tries to emulate Nuketown. When you fall in combat you will be trapped in a warehouse. From there you will have to wait for your turn, but you will do it from a new perspective, with the possibility of observing everything that happens in the duels in real time and from a privileged place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War went on sale on November 13 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The title continues with the seasonal model released in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. On the other hand, the battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone will continue to evolve along with the most recent title in the saga.



