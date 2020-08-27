Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and PS5 a Xbox Series X

Activision has announced the different editions and confirms that those who want to upgrade to the next generation will have to pay extra money.

2K Games opened the ban with NBA 2K21, but it was not the only company that chose not to offer a simple and free update from the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. 505 Games has decided that the Control first buyers will not be able to do the same if they do not acquire the Ultimate version, which is basically a definitive edition with all the DLCs. And in that context, Activision has uncovered the different editions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Something that is striking is that the upgrade to the new generation will not take place without the player tightening his wallet a little more.

Editions in physical format

Without going into the different extra content that is included in the different editions announced, it should be noted that on Xbox One players will be able to choose between two different options. The first of them is basically Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for the present generation of consoles. If you put the disc on Xbox Series X (or the one for PlayStation 4 on PlayStation 5), what you will get is the current version working through backward compatibility. That is, without improvements. Its price? 69.99 euros, the standard.

The second boxed option incorporates both versions in the package, so you can enjoy the game on the new platforms with the specific improvements that have been introduced. How could it be otherwise, this version will be less economical. The player will have to pay 74.99 euros. What happens is that the boxed edition of PlayStation 4 only comes with the current generation version, so you can only update it if you buy the update package from PlayStation Store (in that case, you will need to put the disc in the console) or if you buy the game with the PlayStation 5 skin.



