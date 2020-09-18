Treyarch will release the Alpha version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this September 18 at 7:00 p.m. CEST on PS4. Learn how to download it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War finalizes all the details for its first public test. The Alpha version of the new Treyarch will be available from today, September 18 at 7:00 p.m. CEST, until next September 20 at 7:00 p.m. CEST. It will only be published for PS4 players.

So that you can prepare for this aperitif, below we will explain how to download it and what elements we will find throughout the weekend. Woods & Co. debut as beta preview.

How to download the Alpha version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4

Downloading Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha is as simple as heading to the PlayStation Store. Whether you are on PC or console, you can access its file in the store to get it

PS4

Go to PlayStation Store and scroll down to the Last Minute tab. Run two spaces and select the Alpha box.

After logging in, click on the Download button and complete the purchase process.

Start the download from the store and wait for it to complete.

Enjoy.



