Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: all editions, prices

Activision activates reservations for the game in digital format, which will arrive this November on PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles in several versions.

Activision announced this Wednesday all the details of the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as well as the dates of celebration of the beta of the game prior to its launch. With everything clear and the synergies with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone confirmed, it is time to know all the digital versions available now that the pre-orders have been opened.

All editions and prices of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Before starting, it is necessary to emphasize that updating from the current generation version (PS4 and Xbox One) to the net gen version (PS5 and Xbox Series X / S) will not be free; Everything will depend on the platform and if we choose physical or digital format. In this article we explain everything in detail.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will hit stores this November 13 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 version will launch as soon as both consoles are available worldwide. In the case of Xbox Series, there will be no waiting because both machines (Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will arrive on November 10).

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition for 69.99 euros on PS4 and Xbox One. 59.99 euros on Battle Net

Includes early access to open beta (first on PS4)

Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle project available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone

Backward compatibility with PS5 / Xbox Series from launch day

Confrontation Weapon Pack

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Multigenerational Lot for 74.99 euros on PS4 and Xbox

Includes early access to open beta (first on PS4)

Operator Frank Woods and an Assault Rifle Project Available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone

Download the free PS5 / Xbox Series version on launch day

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Definitive Edition for € 99.99 on PS4 and Xbox One. € 99.99 on Battle Net

Includes early access to open beta (first on PS4)

Operator Frank Woods and an Assault Rifle Project Available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone

PS4 and PS5 / Xbox One and Xbox Series digital version

Land, sea and air package

3 Operator aspects

3 Vehicle skins

3 Weapons projects

Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 level skips)

Confrontation Weapon Pack



