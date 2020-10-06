Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | All beta content on PS4

The Treyarch game will arrive this November in both the present and the new generation. The demo will only be playable on PlayStation 4.

Activision and Treyarch have showcased every game mode available in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta taking place on PlayStation 4 this weekend. The North American company has reviewed through a trailer everything we can expect from this first playable look at the new episode of the saga scheduled for this November.

According to the publisher, all the game modes included – at least in this weekend’s beta, October 8 and 9 – will be Team Death, Domination, Confirmed Kill, VIP Escort and Combined Arms.

Not all of them are known to fans of Call of Duty and, specifically, the Black Ops series. The last two are the ones that attract the most attention. For starters, VIP Escort consists of two-team 6v6 games where one of the players is a VIP and must be protected by allies; in your possession you will have a grenade, a pistol and a UAV. The objective is for the VIP to reach the specific point on the map being escorted. If defeated, the opponent wins.

On the other hand, Combined Arms will be a 12v12 mode based on the capture of control points; a combination of infantry warfare and vehicular combat all together.



