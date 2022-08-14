Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Adds Scythe Melee Weapons

A few months ago, a large batch of content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was leaked, including multiplayer maps and weapons. Since most of this content comes from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, fans have just been waiting for Scythe’s debut, and now they can get their hands on it.

The Scythe is the last of several melee weapons available in Call of Duty: the Cold War Black OPS, and most likely it will be the last one added to the lineup. In addition to the Scythe, gamers can use a Mace, an Axe, a Shovel and a Machete. As with other weapon add—ons after launch, there are several ways to unlock this melee weapon, with the fastest way to access the weapon is to buy a cosmetic kit.

The kit in question is called the Tracer Set: The Approach of Death and costs players 2000 cash on delivery points to unlock it. The star of the show is undoubtedly the name of the scythe under the drawing of the rabbit’s blood, and, as the name implies, there is a sticker with the image of a rabbit on the handle, and the blade is covered with blood. Two drawings of weapons for the Pelington 703 sniper rifle and the AK-74u submachine gun are included, as well as a fun finishing trick with the participation of an evil rabbit. The set includes a watch, an emblem, a business card and a gesture, and the last three items are Mr. Peaks from Zombie.

For those who don’t want to spend cash on delivery points to unlock this kit and the Scythe, there are two unlock tasks to work on. The first one is designed for a multiplayer game and challenges players to commit two murders with the help of a ninja or dead silence in 15 different matches. Given the popularity of the ninja perk, this shouldn’t be too difficult, although it’s important to remember that players must complete a match in order for their two kills to be registered to participate in the challenge.

For those who prefer zombies to multiplayer mode or just want to complete the task faster, it would be wise to go to a zombie match with equipped melee weapons. If players can make 200 melee kills while Instant kill is active, they will unlock the scythe. Called the Soul Collector when used Packaged, this weapon because of its fast and wide swings makes it very interesting to use against the undead. It also has an entertaining inspection of weapons for those who like to show off.

As Treyarch is hard at work on Call of Duty 2024, this is likely to be the last major addition to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Given that the game has improved significantly thanks to post-launch updates, players have a lot of content to use the Scythe.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.