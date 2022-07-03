Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 Concept Art Leaked Online

Call of Duty, being one of the largest franchises in the world, ensures that some details about each game will inevitably leak online. The latest Call of Duty leak is proof that even though Treyarch’s next major game won’t be released until 2024, fans can still expect to hear about it frequently through leaks.

This is not the first time information about the next Black Ops game has appeared online, as fans have learned a little about what Treyarch will be aiming to do, thanks to a leak from last year. In this early information, fans received confirmation that Treyarch will switch to a more modern engine used in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Factions, it seems, will finally appear in zombies, and the “abilities” once used by specialists will presumably return to the multiplayer game.

Now fans know what the five cards from the next Black Ops game might look like. These images were shared by Twitter user @RealiityUK, a well-known source of information in the Call of Duty community, and ResetEra participant Vestan combined them into one easily accessible post, which can be viewed here. The most intriguing information is that the game will apparently have a Gulf War setting, as the map image shows an F-117, which coincides with a leap forward to 1990, which was teased on the Zombies Forsaken map.

Next to the F-117, the map image for Stealth shows a game space that seems to be centered on a large military hangar. Pillage shows a magnificent building with a large hole in the wall, and a potential focus is a war-torn city. The action of Syra takes place around a large blue building, and in Fishtown, apparently, there will be an island with a lighthouse on which players will fight. Finally, there is Hydro, which has a large river, which perhaps confirms the return of the Call of Duty swimming mechanics.

It’s also worth noting that the leak includes four Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 maps. The Grand Prix seems to be taking place on a race track, which may be interesting, while the Oilfield setting speaks for itself. In the huge glass building of the museum, it should be fun to fight inside and out, while Saba offers a unique architecture and a look at another culture. Although all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, these images look authentic. However, given that these MW2 maps are still in development, it is possible that they will be added to the seasons after launch.

The leak even includes key art from the rumored DMZ Call of Duty mode, although little can be learned from it, as fans only see the soldier looking back. However, these leaks will certainly keep Call of Duty fans talking for the next few weeks.