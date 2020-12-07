Call of Duty beat its sales record in the last 12 months

The Call of Duty franchise is currently experiencing the best and most profitable phase in its long history! As reported by Activision itself, the series has raised no less than $ 3 billion over the past 12 months!

This mark is an absolute record for the franchise, which has benefited greatly from the great success of the free battle royale Call of Duty Warzone. With the high demand for the game, it has also been integrated into the new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, in addition to having already been released as part of the remake of Modern Warfare.

Compared to last year, the series saw a 40% increase in copies of games sold, in addition to an 80% increase in profits. There were more than 200 million players in the period, also counting the numbers of Call of Duty Mobile, available for Android and iPhone!

We’ve already reviewed the latest title in the series, as you can see in the video above. What do you think about the current COD phase? What is your favorite game in the series? Comment!



